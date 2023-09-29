Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers indicted on felonious assault charges

Teague was indicted on three counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury indicted a man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers last week.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Canonby Place after receiving reports of a fight. As officers were about to clear, 37-year-old Ricky Teague fired shots in their direction from the complex, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said surveillance video showed Teague hiding behind a vehicle pointing a gun at officers on two different occasions before firing multiple times at three officers before running away from the area.

Teague was indicted on three counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability. All three felonious assault counts carried a firearm specification, which will each add three to seven years to his sentence, if he is found guilty.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.