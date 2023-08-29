What the rise in property value means for property taxes

Auditor Michael Stinziano said home prices throughout Franklin County increased by 41% on average.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Auditor’s Office has completed property reappraisals and some people are surprised by the number they’ve received in the mail. It also raises the question: What’s my tax bill going to look like?

Auditor Michael Stinziano said home prices throughout the county increased by 41% on average. Valuations varied depending on community. Grandview Heights saw an average increase of just 17% while Whitehall surged an average of 68%.

This is another historic increase in values that immediately follows the historic increase following the reappraisals in 2020.

Some have asked the question of “we just did a reassessment, why again?” Ohio state law requires a reassessment every six years and that fell in 2023. However, 2020 was a mid-cycle reassessment that can be done as property values and circumstances change.

“It’s a perfect storm. In Franklin County, we continue to be a great economic center. We’re seeing a population growth that we’ve never seen before, yet we’ve had decades of housing not being built,” said Stinziano. “There are outside investors occurring and state law hasn’t really adjusted to meet this demand as well.”

Carol Yurdak is a Whitehall resident. She has lived in her home for decades and said she’s seen people come and go in the neighborhood as they’re either priced out or seize the chance to make a profit on their home.

"A lot of people are going to get so much more value from their home and that's why they’re moving out. They can get going when it's good. For a long time, Whitehall wasn't valued that much but now that we've got new schools and everything, it's really upgraded the value of our homes,” Yurdak said.

She said her home value has tripled since she bought it. Others who talked with 10TV said their valuation of their Whitehall home in 2020 was around $180,000. In 2023, that same home is valued around $225,000.

With an increase in value also means an increase in property taxes. However, Stinziano said it isn’t exactly an equal increase. If a homeowner saw an increase in their home’s value by 60%, their taxes won’t increase by the same amount. In 2020 when values went up by 20%, taxes increased an average of about 6%.

"Property taxes don't meet 1:1 for any property value increase. Property taxes are established at 35% of the auditor's value plus your taxing district,” he said.

The Franklin County Auditor’s office has set up a website where you can find your new tax estimate.

Homeowners also might feel the county reassessed their home incorrectly. If a homeowner feels their home is worth more or less than the official county assessment, a homeowner can contest that.

"If you think the value is too high or too low, we never go inside a home. If there are other circumstances, characteristics we aren't aware of, we want to hear from property owners,” said Stinziano.

Property owners will need to provide solid proof that the assessment is wrong. This documentation could include:

Documents from a private appraisal or professional opinion of value

Evidence of detrimental property conditions

Evidence of sales of comparable properties in the past year

Evidence of any recent listings or offers made on your property

The conveyance form or final purchase agreement if you recently purchased your property

Evidence of the rental amount on a rental property.

If you want to contest your home’s reassessment, you can schedule a property value review session with the auditor’s office by clicking here or calling 614-525-3388.

The county is also hosting several review sessions throughout the county:

September 6-8, 11am-8pm; Gender Road Christian Church in Canal Winchester

September 7-8, 11am-8pm; Aladdin Shrine Center in Grove City

September 9, 9am-5pm; Covenant Presbyterian Church in Columbus

September 11-15, 18-22, 25-29- 9am-5pm; King Arts Complex in Columbus

September 12-14, 11am-8pm; Linden Community Center in Columbus

September 16, 9am-5pm; Barnett Community Center in Columbus

September 19-21, 11am-8pm; American Postal Workers Union in Reynoldsburg

September 23, 9am-5pm; Downtown High School in Columbus

September 26-28, 11am-8pm; Dublin Community Center in Dublin

September 30, 9am-5pm; Columbia Heights United Methodist Church in Galloway

September 30, 9am-5pm; Church of the Resurrection in New Albany