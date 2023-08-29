Columbus police ID 15-year-old fatally shot at Easton mall

Two teenagers, ages 13, are charged in the deadly shooting. One of them is charged with murder.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the mall around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was shot in front of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Police said that an officer responded to the area within one minute and began performing CPR on the juvenile, later identified as Ra’shawyn Carter.

The teen was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police did not provide details on what led to the shooting, a spokesperson with Easton said the isolated incident stemmed from an argument and confrontation.

Multiple juveniles were detained at the scene, but detectives determined charges against two of them. One of the juveniles, age 13, was charged with two counts of murder and another, also 13 years old was charged with obstructing justice.

Police say more than one gun was reportedly recovered from the scene.

Prosecutors say the 13-year-old charged with murder tried to hide the gun in the trash can of a nearby restaurant. On Tuesday, the magistrate ordered that the juvenile be held in juvenile detention until his next hearing on Thursday.