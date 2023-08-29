Police: 1 arrested in connection to fatal southeast Columbus stabbing

One person was arrested after police say another person was stabbed to death on Berkley Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was arrested after police say another person was stabbed to death in southeast Columbus on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a house in the 1400 block of Berkley Road, just west of Fairwood Avenue, at 6:05 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers arrived at the house and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:18 a.m. Information on who the victim was has not been released.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Columbus police said officers responded to the Sheetz gas station on Seldom Seem Road in Powell after receiving a call from there. While additional details are still not known at this time, police confirmed that this scene and the stabbing scene on Berkely Road are connected.

Police did not provide information on what led to the stabbing.