Jimmy Eat World to perform in Columbus this September

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jimmy Eat World is set to perform at KEMBA Live! in Columbus this September.
The concert announcement comes after the Arizona-based band released their newest single, “Something Loud.”
The Something Loud Tour kicks off in Cleveland in early September, with the Columbus performance scheduled for Sept. 9. Concert tickets can be purchased here.
The tour helps celebrate the band’s nearly three decades together, during which 10 albums were produced.
“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like s**t-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”
You can find a full list of concert dates below:
- August 19: Denver, CO – KTCL’s Big Gig
- September 8: Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live
- September 9: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
- September 10: Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival
- September 11: Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
- September13: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
- September 14: Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- September 16: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- September 18: Chicago, IL – RiotFest
- September 20: Richmond, VA – The National
- September 21: Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
- September 23: Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
- September 24: Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
- September 25: New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
- September 26: Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
- September 28: Albany, NY – Empire Live
- September 29: Toronto, ON – History
- October 1: Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling
- October 22: Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
- October 23: Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
- October 29: Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young