Panic! At The Disco coming to Nationwide Arena this September

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Panic! At The Disco is coming to Columbus this September.



The band announced on Wednesday its return to the stage and will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 21 as part of the Viva Las Vengeance Tour.



The tour is for the band's upcoming album "Viva Las Vengeance." The album kicks off a new era of PANIC! At The Disco and explores the fine line between taking advantage of youthful days, seizing the day and burning out.



Throughout the album, singer Brendon Urie takes a look into his music career and his experiences with growing up in Las Vegas, love and fame.



This is Panic! At The Disco's first album since 2018. The album debuts on Aug. 19.