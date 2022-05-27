10 Investigates tests sound level after complaints of loud concert

Columbus neighbors are sounding off on social media after a concert at KEMBA Live! kept some folks up into the early hours of Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus neighbors are sounding off on social media and 10 Investigates is digging deeper after a concert at KEMBA Live! kept some folks up into the early hours of Friday morning.

One person wrote on Twitter, "Why pay to sit in the pouring rain to hear Tame Impala when I can just open my window, this is how frustratingly loud they are."

Why pay to sit in the pouring rain to hear Tame Impala when I can just open my window, this is how frustratingly loud they are — Codi 🌸🌻 (@agitatorswaltz) May 27, 2022

But just how loud was it? 10TV checked with our decibel reader just after 11 p.m. Thursday. It read 80 decibels at our station on 770 Twin Rivers Drive, which is about 3/4 of a mile from the venue on Neil Avenue in the Arena District of Columbus.

Columbus City code says 70 decibels is the maximum limit between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

According to the Promo West Productions Twitter page, the concert started late because of severe weather. It was originally scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. but gates did not open until 8 p.m.

Due to threat of severe weather doors have been delayed. Check back every 15 minutes for updates. pic.twitter.com/wLzYTrJa0K — PromoWest Productions (@promowestlive) May 26, 2022

Thank you for your patience! Gates for Tame Impala will be opening at 8:00 pic.twitter.com/ui1zrXhCqB — PromoWest Productions (@promowestlive) May 26, 2022

10TV reached out to PromoWest Productions twice Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Just before 7:15 a.m. Friday, 10TV received a response from PromoWest Productions, stating that Tame Impala took the stage at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. They said everyone in line was able to get into the concert.