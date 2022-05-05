LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

From concerts, to festivals to fireworks, 10TV has compiled a list of events set to take place this summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside.

Since COVID-19 restrictions relaxing across the area, central Ohioans are looking forward to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.

From concerts to festivals to even food truck festivals, 10TV has compiled a list of events set to take place this summer, so you have plenty of time to start preparing.

Just keep reading for everything you need to know.

May

May 5: Easton Town Center announced that its Unplugged at the Yard acoustic concerts is back this summer. You can enjoy free outdoor concerts every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Yard in Easton's New District. You can find the lineup here.

May 30-June 5: The Memorial Tournament takes place at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin. The PGA Tour golf tournament was designed to honor distinguished golfers, both living and those who have passed.

June

June 4: Uncorked Wine Festival returns to COSI. The festival offers more than 150 wines and champagnes from across the world and guests are given full access to the museum to explore.

June 17-18: Stonewall Columbus Pride makes its way to Goodale Park and the Short North Arts District. The annual event returns to in-person this year and it celebrates the culture and strength of the LGBTQ+ community.

June 17-19: The Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival returns to Gahanna, featuring live music performances and outdoor shopping at local vendors. This year's artists include the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra and Inner City Blues Band.

June 18-July 30: Picnic with the Pops returns to the Columbus Commons this year. This year's lineup is:

June 18 – The O’Jays

June 25 – Boogie Wonder Band

July 2 – Patriotic Pops

July 9 – Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

July 16 – Christopher Cross

July 23 – Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969

July 29/30 - The Ohio State University Marching Band

June 2-Aug. 11: Hilliard's Summer in the City series begins with a Celebration at the Station held each Thursday from June 2 through Aug. 11. The event takes place at Hilliard's Station Park and features free live music and refreshments.

June 12 & Aug. 7: Sprouts Night Out kicks off in Hilliard, offering live music and activities designed for kids and the whole family.

July

July 1: Red, White & Boom! returns to central Ohio this year. The state's largest fireworks display brings in more than 400,000 people to celebrate Fourth of July weekend.

July 2: Color of Summer takes place at The Columbus Museum of Arts for its third year. The annual event showcases artwork from Black artists in the community.

July 4: The Doo Dah Parade returns to Columbus, celebrating free speech and liberty with a satirical twist. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will wind through Victorian Village and High Street, wrapping up with a live part and music at Goodale Park. Wake Up CBUS anchor Angela An is this year's Less-Than-Grand-Marshal.

July 8: Canal Winchester hosts its first of two Free Movies in the Park showings. Movies will be held at Hanners Park beginning around 9 pm. "The Little Rascals" is the first movie scheduled to play.

July 22-24: The Jazz & Rib Fest returns to downtown Columbus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. People can enjoy live music and some good BBQ.

July 27-Aug. 7: The Ohio State Fair makes a full return to the public this year at the Ohio Expo Center. Staff members are working to make this year's state fair safe, fun and memorable.

July 29-30: The Columbus Food and Wine Festival is back this year at Goodal Station behind Hyde Park, bringing with it wine tasting, live music and food from some of the city's most acclaimed chefs.

July 30: The Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest will feature more than 30 food trucks, live music, crafters and more.

August

Aug. 5-7: The Dublin Irish Festival, which marks the largest three-day Irish festival in the United States, returns to Coffman Park. This year's event will feature a series of celebrations throughout Dublin.

Aug. 7-13: The Hartford Fair, considered to be the biggest little fair in the world, is set to return in Licking COunty, with agricultural events, picnic space and more family-friendly activities.

Aug. 13-14: Festival Latino will be at Genoa Park this year. More details about the festival will be released in the coming days.

Aug. 19-21: The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns to the Franklin County Fairgrounds. It will feature food from dozens of vendors around Ohio and live music from all genres.

Aug. 26-28: The Breakaway Music Festival will be held at Historic Crew Stadium. This year's performers have not yet been announced.

Aug. 26-28: This year's Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival takes place on The Lawn at CAS. The festival will be Ohio's largest live concert hosted in over a year, and features live music from performers like Lorde, The Lumineers and Duran Duran.

Also on Aug. 27 and 28, the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival brings the heat back to Main Street Bridge in downtown Columbus. The event will last through the weekend, providing an array of spicy foods from local salsa and hot sauce makers and more.

September

Sept. 3-4: The Caribbean Festival returns to the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The festival will feature live music, dancers, food and more.