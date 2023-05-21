Memorial Day events in central Ohio

10TV has compiled a list of events honoring central Ohioans veterans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

OHIO, USA — This Memorial Day, communities across central Ohio are honoring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

10TV has compiled a list of places that are holding ceremonies or other events on May 29 where people can remember those who died while serving the country.

Bexley

Southeast Corner, Drexel and Broad Street, Bexley

A Memorial Day service will be held at Drexel Circle from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 29.

Blendon Township

6330 S Hempstead Rd, Westerville

Blendon Township will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville to honor those who served the country.

Canal Winchester

400 Winchester, Cemetery Rd, Canal Winchester

VFW Post #10523 will host Canal Winchester’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at Union Grove Cemetery, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Columbus

300 W Broad St, Columbus

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will hold its annual Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. Retired General Michael Garrett of the U.S. Army will be the keynote speaker.

Dublin

Downtown Dublin

The city of Dublin and the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion will host their Memorial Day ceremony downtown to commemorate the honorable men and women who lost their lives in service to our country.

Field of Heroes

Westerville Sports Complex (Cleveland Ave. & County Line Rd.)

May 26 will kick off the 15th annual Field of Heroes for central Ohioans to remember and honor their personal heroes. This year's theme will be Westerville during the Civil Era. The 5K Run/Walk for Heroes will be on May 28 and it will benefit the Westerville Parks Foundation dedicated toward the new Westerville Veterans Memorial.

Grove City

3605 Grove City Rd.

The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198 are hosting the Memorial Day service at the Grove City Cemetery. The parade starts at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Lithopolis

4365 Cedar Hill Rd. NW, Lithopolis

Celebrate Memorial Day in Lithopolis with their annual parade and memorial service at the Lithopolis Cemetery.

Plain City

370 N Chillicothe St, Plain City

Plain City is holding its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will start out of the north entrance of Pastime Park and head south on Chillicothe Street. The first stop is at Darby Township Cemetery across from Plain City Elementary then it will continue to Forest Grove Cemetery for the Memorial Day Ceremony.

Powell

47 Hall St, Powell

Beginning at 10 a.m. the city will be hosting a Memorial Day parade and ceremony. It will begin at the City of Powell Municipal Building.

Upper Arlington

Reed Road Shelter House, 3861 Reed Rd, Columbus

The city of Upper Arlington is hosting its 51st UACA Memorial Day Run. The 5K race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a soft walk starting at 8:35 a.m. It costs $40 to sign up, plus a fee. For more info on the race and packet pick-up, click here.

Worthington

A parade, sponsored by the American Legion in Worthington, will begin on East Dublin-Granville Road at 10 a.m. and proceed south on High Street to Cemetery Drive. A ceremony will then take place at Walnut Grove Cemetery following the parade at around noon.