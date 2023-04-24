Columbus announces return of Jazz & Rib Fest; 2 new events coming this summer

The festival will run from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at the West Banks Parks and areas along the Scioto Mile.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced on Monday the return of the 42nd annual Jazz & Rib Fest.

The festival will run from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at the West Banks Parks and areas along the Scioto Mile. The three-day event draws more than 200,000 people to the city.

The artist lineup for this year’s festival is:

Friday, July 21 : Maysa – 6:30-8 p.m. and Chris Botti – 9-10:30 p.m.

: Maysa – 6:30-8 p.m. and Chris Botti – 9-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 : The Soul Rebels – 6:30-8 p.m. and Stephanie Mills – 9-10:30 p.m.

: The Soul Rebels – 6:30-8 p.m. and Stephanie Mills – 9-10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23: Norman Brown – 4-5:30 p.m. and Arturo Sandoval – 6:30-8 p.m.

You can find more information about the artists and the festival here.

The City of Columbus also announced other events in its lineup for the 2023 summer festival season. It features two new events coming to the city: Wednesdays on the Green and Dorrian Days.

You can find more information on the new and returning events below.

Wednesdays on the Green: Wednesdays on the Green is a happy hour-style event that is perfect for those wanting to enjoy warm summer nights listening to free live music in downtown Columbus along the Scioto Mile. The six-part series takes place on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. at Dorrian Green, located in front of COSI at 50 S. Belle St. The line-up for Wednesdays on the Green is:

May 31: Mojoflo

June 14: Popgun

June 28: Yumbambe

Aug. 9: Honey and Blue

Aug. 30: The Ark Band

Sept. 6:The Floorwalkers

Dorrian Days: Dorrian Days take place on Tuesdays from June 13-Aug. 15 (excluding July 4) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dorrian Green. This family-friendly event features the fountain at Dorrian Green, inflatables, performances, science experiments and more.

Rise Up CBUS!: = These events at locations around the city offer free food, live music and lots of community resources for residents to explore. The 12-event series kicks off April 27 at Dodge Community Center and runs through Sept. 28.

Cap City Experiences: The festivals aim to strengthen engagement between families and service providers, promote healthy community relationships and provide a safe and fun environment for residents to relax and enjoy festivities. Events take place within Columbus neighborhoods and feature free food, live music, games and more. The four-part series kicks off May 20 at Far East Community Center.

Columbus Symphony Community Concerts:. These free concerts feature the entire orchestra performing family-friendly music, ranging from symphonic to pop and movie hits. The concerts start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Dodge Community Center; Aug. 2 at Woodward Park Community Center; Aug. 3 at Barack Community Center; Aug. 4 at Westgate Community Center; and Aug. 6 at Driving Park Community Center.