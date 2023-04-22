LIST: Events coming to Columbus this summer

Looking for things to do this summer? 10TV has a list of events coming to the Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sun is out and summer events are right around the corner!

In preparation for a fun-filled summer season, 10TV has compiled a list of events to help you navigate what's happening in the Columbus area. As we move closer to summer break, events will continue to be added.

The John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons kicked off its season on April 21 and will be hosting hundreds of events during the summertime. Click here for the full list.

Events to check out this summer

May

3-6 | COSI Science Festival

333 W Broad St., Columbus

The science festival is taking place all over Ohio for those looking to learn more about science. The Big Science Celebration will be held at COSI on the last day of the festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

20-21 | Columbus Taco Fest

Genoa Park, 303 W Broad St., Columbus

Now in its fifth year, the Columbus Taco Fest will be taking place again in downtown Columbus this May. The event brings live music, games, activities and of course... tacos. The taco-inspired festival benefits the Columbus Diaper Coalition.

25-28 | Riverfront Culture Fest + Convention

Downtown Columbus

The culture festival and convention will take place Memorial Day Weekend in downtown Columbus and feature an opening parade, more than 100 vendors, more than 20 food trucks, a concert, line dancing, gospel, jazz, African dance and drum, Blues and more.

27 | Buckeye Country Superfest

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

The sixth annual event held at the Schottenstein Center is coming back with George Strait headlining. The event will also bring King of Country, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders to Columbus.

27-28 | Asian Festival

Franklin Park, 1755 East Broad St., Columbus

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to pay a visit to Franklin Park this May for the Asian Festival. The two-day event features art demonstrations, Tai chi martial arts workshops, entertainment, vendors and food. In addition to the festival, there will also be a Dragon Boat Race on May 21, kicking off at Bicentennial Park in the Scioto River.

June

9-11 | Columbus Arts Festival

Downtown Columbus Riverfront

It's perhaps one of the most creative festivals in the area. Artists of all kinds bring their work to the riverfront to transform it into an outdoor gallery. There will be more than 200 visual artists, three stages of performing artists and dozens of food vendors. The event is free to attend.

16-17 | Stonewall Columbus Pride

Goodale Park, 120 W Goodale St., Columbus

This annual event serves as Stonewall Columbus' largest annual fundraiser. Pride Month in Columbus will kick off with a brunch at the Columbus Athenaeum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4. The Pride Festival and Resource Fair will take place the 16th and 17th at Goodale Park.

16-18 | Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

Creekside Park & Plaza, 117 Mill St., Gahanna

Love blues and jazz music? This festival may be perfect for you. The three-day event brings together performers from all over the world for some great tunes. Tickets are on sale now. Early bird tickets are $10 and regular adult admission costs $15.

17-18 | Juneteenth Ohio Celebration

Genoa Park, 303 West Broad St., Columbus

The 26th annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival will take place for two days and feature a concert series, talent show and classic car show. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy some music and food outside. Proceeds from the event will benefit factual literacy initiatives. Admission is free until 3 p.m. each day, then prices for adults are $15 online.

21-25 | Origins Game Fair

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High St., Columbus

Fans of tabletop gaming unite. This annual convention is hosted by the Game Manufacturers Association. There are more than 5,000 gaming events scheduled throughout the week for attendees. You can register for the event at their website.

23-24 | Powell Festival

Village Green Park, OH-161 & High St, Worthington

Powell is hosting a festival this summer with a kids zone, a market place, food trucks, vendors, local beer and wine, DORA and fireworks. The two-day event will also bring artist Sister Hazel and Smash Mouth to the Village Green Park.

23-25 | ComFest

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

The Community Festival is coming back to Goodale Park and will include activities for all ages. The annual event brings in speakers and workshops on progressive issues, social change and community activism. Learn more about the schedule here.

July

3 | Red, White & BOOM!

Downtown Columbus

The annual event is returning to downtown Columbus and is expected to bring more than 400,000 people to the area. The event features music, a parade and one of the biggest firework shows in the midwest. The fireworks are shot off from Genoa Park at 10 p.m., so be sure to find a good sitting spot.

*Check back for an updated list on fireworks being put together by local communities.



8-9 | Westerville Music and Arts Festival

Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 North Cleveland Ave.

Westerville's music and arts festival will feature dozens of artists and food vendors. There will be two stages and a songwriter tent where local artists will perform and pictures, paintings and more will be present throughout the event. Tickets are just $1 for anyone over the age of 10.

15-16 | Columbus Book Festival

Main Library, Kaufman Plaza and Topiary Garden Park, 96 South Grant Ave.

In honor of the Columbus Metropolitan Library's 150th anniversary, the Main Library will be holding a festival for lovers of books. Visitors can stay cool inside the library and listen to authors talk about their books, or head outside and find food vendors, entertainment and new and used book sales.

21-23 | Jazz & Rib Fest

Scioto Mile

Since 1990, the Jazz & Rib Fest has been held in downtown Columbus, celebrating great food and music. The event is free to all and food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

26-Aug. 6 | Ohio State Fair

Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus

The state fair has been an annual tradition since 1850. Thousands gather at the Ohio State Fairgrounds for concerts, animals, food, games, rides and more. This year's event will bring headliners like Third Eye Blind, Kidz Bop, Yung Gravy, Casting Crowns, Ludacris, Lindsey Stirling, Tyler Hubbard and more.

August

4-6 | Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

Dublin, Ohio is home to the largest three-day Irish Festival in the world and this year will mark 36 years since it began. The festival takes place the first weekend in August and brings more than 100,000 guests to the area. There are seven stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers slated to perform. Tickets are on sale now and cost $20 for one-day general admission for those 11 years and older.

5-6 | Pelotonia

Pelotonia is celebrating 15 years of helping fund cancer research. Their annual "Ride Weekend" is set to take place again this summer with new routes for riders. There will be several routes through downtown Columbus from between 24 miles and 184 miles. For more information on the event, visit their website.

10-12 | Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

For 56 years, Reynoldsburg has been hosting the well-known tomato festival, and this year is no different. With carnival rides, a festival pageant, kids corner and the option of sensory time, this festival is fit for a family.

12-13 | Festival Latino

Genoa Park, 303 West Broad St., Columbus

¡Festival Latino! brings two days of music, food, fashion, art and dance to Columbus. For those looking to immerse themselves in Latin American culture, this event is the perfect fit. The marketplace will have a dozen different local vendors and there will be 20 vendors at the

19-20 | Columbus Food Truck Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy.

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning to the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard for its 12th year this August. Admission to the event is $5 per person if tickets are purchased in advance online and $7 if purchased online or at the door on festival days. More information here.

25-27 | WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

This year's summer concert features headlining artists Pitbull, Demi Lovato and Caamp. The headliners will perform separate day and will be joined by artists like Sean Kingston, Oliver Tree, Portugal. The Man, Saint Motel and more. General admission for adults cost $92 and for a full weekend pass, tickets are $199.





27-28 | Fiery Foods Festival

Genoa Park 303 West Broad St., Columbus

Are you a fan of spicy foods? The spiciest food festival in Columbus is coming back this summer with plenty of hot options. Tickets cost $5

September

1-4 | Obetz Zucchini Festival

Fortress Obetz, 2050 Recreation Trail, Obetz

Did you there was a whole festival devoted to zucchinis in Obetz? The zucchinifest takes place every year bringing together music, attractions, food and lots of zucchini. This year's entertainment lineup includes Vanilla Ice and Brantley Gilbert. Admission is free of charge.

1-4 | Columbus Greek Festival

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Goodale Boulevard at High Street

This Labor Day weekend, Columbus is hosting its 50th annual Greek Festival. The event allows people from all over the country to experience Greek culture and indulge in cuisine and drinks. Visitors can also get a tour of the cathedral in Columbus, which is full of mosaics and marble. Admission for adults is $5.