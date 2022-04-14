Jazz & Rib Fest returns to downtown Columbus after 2-year hiatus

In addition, BBQ Week will also return the week leading up to the festival.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of the 41st annual Jazz & Rib Fest.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the festival will run from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24 at the Bicentennial and West Bank Parks on the Scioto Mile.

According to a release from the department, Jazz & Rib Fest will have performances lined up throughout the weekend. The artists include:

Robert Glasper, who performs July 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lalah Hathaway, who performs July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, who performs July 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boney James, who performs July 23 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Kirk Whalum, who performs July 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dee Dee Bridgewater with Columbus Jazz Orchestra, who performs July 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita Reese expressed how excited she is to have the streets near the Scioto River filled with live music and people enjoying themselves.

“It has been a Columbus staple for more than 40 years, and a major highlight of the summer. With our tremendous line-up of artists, and of course the top-notch barbecue, we are anticipating a great event that’s fun for everyone,” Reese said in the state.