Columbus Symphony announces 2022 lineup for Picnic with the Pops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Symphony announced the 2022 season lineup for its annual summer outdoor concert series, Picnic with the Pops.

The Picnic with the Pops lineup consists of a variety of artists including The O’Jays and Christopher Cross.

“From R&B to rock ‘n’ roll to soft rock and more, the 2022 Picnic with the Pops has something for everyone,” stated CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz. “I’m excited to share this wonderful summer of music with Columbus, and remember, singing and dancing are encouraged!”

The concerts will begin at 8 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons on the days listed below.

Picnic with the Pops lineup:

June 18 – The O’Jays

June 25 – Boogie Wonder Band

July 2 – Patriotic Pops

July 9 – Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

July 16 – Christopher Cross

July 23 – Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969

July 29/30 - The Ohio State University Marching Band

Tickets for the concerts are on sale now. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75. Lawn tickets for children 3-12 are $10.50. Children 2 and under are free.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating. Patrons are allowed to bring their own food and beverages or purchase from vendors on-site. Alcohol is permitted and on sale for Picnic concerts only.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at this link or by phone at 614-469-0939.

A limited number of tables are available for purchase. Contact the number above for more information.

The symphony also announced the lineup for Popcorn Pops, a concert series for families and kids, which is also held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion.

Pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. with the one-hour concerts starting at 7 p.m.

Popcorn Pops lineup:

June 24 – Adventure Safari

July 22 – Dances from Around the World