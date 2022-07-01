LIST: Independence Day celebrations, fireworks displays taking place throughout central Ohio

Planning your Fourth of July weekend, but not sure where to start? 10TV has compiled a list of Independence Day celebrations throughout central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the official start of summer nears, many have already begun planning how to get the most out of the season -- and that includes figuring out where to catch a fireworks display come Fourth of July weekend.

Several communities throughout central Ohio have announced the return of their Independence Day celebrations.

You can find a growing list of fireworks displays, parades and more below:

June 30

Ashville: The city's Independence Day celebration spans five days, with fireworks show wrapping up the celebration at 10 p.m. on July 4.

July 1

Columbus: Red White & BOOM! returns this year with a day full of festivities. The BOOM! Street Festival starts at 11 am. and the giant fireworks display happens around 10 p.m. at Genoa Park.

Gahanna: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Gahanna Municipal Golf Course followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m. The Red, White and Blue Block Party will take place on July 2 and the parade will be on July 4.

Granville: Fireworks will take place around 10 p.m. at Wildwood Park.

Reynoldsburg: The Independence Day celebration starts at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will start once it's dark.

July 2

Grove City: Community fireworks start around 9:50 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from Murfin Fields.

Hilliard: Freedom Fest returns with food trucks and other activities leading up to the fireworks show at Municipal Park around 9:45 p.m.

Lakeview: Indian Lake Beach Spectacular kicks off at 10 p.m.

Pataskala: The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Foundation Park.

July 3

Johnstown: Fireworks will be set off at dusk.

Whitehall: The Fireworks Viewing Party starts around 6 p.m. at Whitehall Yearling High School and lasts through 10 p.m.

July 4

Bexley: The city's parade starts at 9:30 a.m. There will be evening celebrations around 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Chillicothe: The 4th of July Bash begins at 3 p.m. with food games, corn hole and entertainment at Toctangee Park. Fireworks will start once it's dark.

Delaware: Fireworks will be launched from the city's Cherry Street property around 10 p.m. The Central Ohio Symphony will perform outside at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Dublin: It's a whole day full of events. At 8 a.m, the annual Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby will take place at Avery Park Pond. The parade will then begin at 11 a.m. in Historic Dublin. The fireworks show starts around 9:50 p.m.

Groveport: The parade and festivities begin at 11 a.m. The fireworks display begins at dusk.

Lancaster: The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Marion: The Fourth of July will take place during the Marion County fair. The fireworks event will start around 10 p.m.

New Albany: The annual Independence Day festivities return to New Albany this summer with the parade, festival and fireworks show. The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. with the festival starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Pickerington: The city's celebration will begin with a community parade at 10 a.m. The day will end with a fireworks display from Pickerington High School Central at 10 p.m.

Plain City: The parade starts at 10 a.m. and fireworks begins at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Sunbury: Independence Day celebrations begin at 8 a.m. at Sunbury Square, with fireworks to take place at Big Walnut High School at dusk.

Upper Arlington: The parade starts at 9 a.m. Party in the Park opens at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Westerville: The parade starts at 10:30 a..m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

West Jefferson: Food and events will take place on July 2 and 3, with festivities happening all day on July 4, including a fireworks show.