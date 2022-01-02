Winter Storm Watch issued throughout Ohio; Freezing rain, ice, snow possible this week

It's still too early to break down the finer details but the National Weather Service expects some impactful weather Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the majority of Ohio due to a potential winter storm moving into the region later this week.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of northern Ohio.

The north side of the state looks to see mainly snow with this event with more sleet and freezing rain turning over to accumulating snow as you hit central Ohio. Southern Ohio is anticipating light icing with light snow through Friday morning.

The watch and warning take effect late Wednesday and will last through Friday morning.

Key Facts to Know Right Now:

A strong cold front is expected to move into the area Wednesday.

Some areas could see heavy rain early Wednesday. Those areas could potentially see flooding.

While there is some uncertainty, models show that the rain could transition into snow, freezing rain and sleet.

Potential impacts from the storm include power outages due to the ice and hazardous road conditions. Wind chills will likely fall to near or below zero Friday night.

Timing out the storm

Both of the long term computer forecast models that we use are calling for ice and snow but they’re differing on the actual track of the storm and the timing of the changeover of ice to snow.

That’s what’s making this forecast so difficult. The GFS model is calling for mostly snow in Central Ohio while the Euro and the NAM are trending towards more ice which would cut down on the actual snowfall totals. Having said that, this is how things are looking as of late Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

How much snow, ice to expect

Rain will turn over to sleet on Thursday morning with freezing rain making it’s way into Central Ohio late Thursday morning towards the end, if not after the morning commute.

Freezing rain will persist through the early to mid-afternoon time frame. About a quarter to a half inch will be possible which will lead to major issues on the roads.

Freezing rain transitions over to accumulating snow Thursday afternoon in Central and Southern Ohio.

Again, this looks to be an all snow event in the north and northwest which will lead to higher totals. Also, keep in mind that the numbers we’re throwing out right now are just a preliminary forecast.

There is still time for the forecast to change and it likely will. Be prepared for a significant weather event on Thursday that will likely impact us into at least the first part of the weekend.