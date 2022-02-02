Tips for driving safely in winter weather

If you need a few helpful tips for driving in winter weather, former driver's ed teacher Mark Bloom has plenty of advice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a few years, or more than a few years, since you've been in driver’s ed, Mark Bloom from Better Ohio Teen Drivers has a few things you might need to remember about your car in the winter weather.

“[Your car in winter weather] doesn't start very well, it doesn't stop very well, and it doesn't steer very well, so we like to say ‘you have to drive inside the conditions for the day,’” said Mark Bloom.

The conditions for the next couple days may cause your car to act up.

“If you're in a situation of the car starting to do something weird and you don't know what it is, what we teach is ‘when in doubt both feet out.’ See, you take your foot off the gas and you don't touch the brake pedal and you kind of let the car unwind on its own,” said Bloom.

When you skid or spin out, Bloom says it’s important to turn your wheel the right way.

“If the [back of the] car is getting to the right then your hands and eyes go to the right, because you kind of want to counter that, if the back of the car is sliding onto the left, then your hands and eyes go to the left,” he said.