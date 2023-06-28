1 killed in fiery crash on I-270 in north Columbus

Police did not say if anyone else was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 270 in north Columbus late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. on I-270 East near Linworth Road.

The Columbus Division of Police told 10TV the crash involved two vehicles and one of them caught on fire.

One person was pronounced dead in the crash. Police did not say if anyone else was injured.

I-270 East was closed at state Route 315 for several hours after traffic was being diverted to state Route 315 southbound. The roadway has since reopened.