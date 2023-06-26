Police: 3 juveniles seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

Police said three juveniles were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Krumm and East 6th avenues. At least one of the juveniles was riding a scooter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three juveniles are seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:49 p.m. near the intersection of Krumm and East 6th avenues.

Circumstances surrounding what may have led to the crash are unknown at this time.

Police said three people, all juveniles, were struck by the vehicle. At least one of the juveniles was riding a scooter, police said. The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

All three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One was in critical condition, Columbus fire officials described the other juveniles' condition as "serious."

