Licking Township fire truck struck while responding to crash on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Licking Township fire truck was struck while on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday.

At 1:30 a.m., rescue and medical vehicles were responding to a crash on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 137. Fire officials say those involved in the collision were not injured so the medic left the scene.

While firefighters remained on the scene to help protect local law enforcement officers from traffic, a vehicle crashed into the rescue vehicle at 2:10 a.m., damaging it heavily.

The Licking Township Fire Company posted to Facebook, saying no officers or firefighters were injured.

