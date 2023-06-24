OSHP: Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Franklin County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was heading southbound on Norton Road, just north of Alkire Road near Galloway, at 10:19 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Franklin County Friday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was heading southbound on Norton Road, just north of Alkire Road near Galloway, at 10:19 p.m.

A witness at a nearby gas station told troopers that a four-door black pick-up truck with an extended cab was traveling in the same direction as the bicyclist when it hit the bicycle and fled the scene.

Troopers say that a 16-year-old driving a Hyundai Elantra also hit the bicyclist following the initial crash.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Post at 614-466-2660.