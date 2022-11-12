Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

Bjork, making his NHL debut, fired a shot past Sorokin at 9:38 of the third period to put Columbus ahead 3-2.

NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

New York improved to 6-3-0 at home. A year ago, in their first season at UBS Arena, the Islanders started 0-5-2 on home ice.

Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Bjork and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last seven. Jake Bean and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 41 saves.

Bjork, making his NHL debut, fired a shot past Sorokin at 9:38 of the third period to put Columbus ahead 3-2.

Mayfield tied it with 7:09 remaining with his fourth.

After a scoreless first period, Sillinger got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard at 3:09 of the second with a power-play goal for his first of the season.

Nelson tied it at 7:27 before Bemstrom put the Blue Jackets back ahead a little more than three minutes later with his first.