How to watch figure skating and ice dancing at Beijing Olympics

In addition to their individual events, some will have the job of competing in the team skating event.

Here is when and how to watch them on television as they compete for the gold medal. Livestreams require cable, satellite or streaming service authentication.

Team Event

Skaters from all four groups -- men's, women's, pairs and ice dancing -- will be chosen to compete their short or long programs or possibly both.

Skaters in each discipline will get a score from 1-10, based on how high they place. So, the first place finisher in the men's short program gets 10 points, second place gets 9 points and so on. After all the short programs are done, the bottom five teams in terms of points are eliminated. The top five advance to the long programs.

This will be particularly rigorous for the individual women skaters if they compete both their short and long programs. If so, they will be the only ones having to perform on back-to-back days.

Men's Short Program, Ice Dance Rhythm Dance and Pairs Short Program

Thursday, Feb. 3, 8:55 p.m.-2:00 a.m. ET

NBC Primetime and Late Night (LIVE)

Livestream

Nathan Chen will be handling the short program duties for Team USA Thursday night while 2018 Olympians Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue will do the rhythm dance. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, forced to withdraw from the national championships because of his positive COVID-19 tests, will skate the pairs short program.

8:55 p.m. ET - Men's short program (Chen is scheduled to skate 9th)

10:35 p.m. ET - Ice Dance Rhythm Dance (Hubbell and Donohue are scheduled to skate 7th)

12:15 a.m. ET - Pairs Short Program (Knierim and Frazier are scheduled to skate 4th)

Women's Short Program and Pairs Free Skate

Saturday, Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m.-11:45 p.m. ET

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's Free Skate, Ice Dance Free Dance and Women's Free Skate

Sunday, Feb. 6, 8:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Individual events

Each skater or couple gets a chance to do one short program, which is mainly made up of compulsory moves, and a longer program -- the free skate or free dance -- which allows more freedom, artistry and choreography. The combined scores of both programs determines placement.

Men

The U.S. is being represented by Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown.

Short Program

Monday, Feb. 7, 8:15 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. ET

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Free Skate

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.- 10:20 p.m. ET

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Ice Dance

Representing the U.S. are Madison Choc and Evan Bates; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and; Kaitln Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Rhythm Dance

Saturday, Feb. 12, 6:00 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Free Dance

Sunday, Feb. 13, 8:15 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE) until 10:45 p.m., then NBC (LIVE)

Livestream

Women

The U.S. is being represented by Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.

Short Program

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime

Livestream

Free Skate

Thursday, Feb. 17, 5:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime

Livestream

Pairs

Representing the U.S. are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier along with Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.

Short Program

Friday, Feb. 18, 5:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime

Livestream

Free Skate

Saturday, Feb 19, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. ET

USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime

Livestream

Exhibition Gala

Saturday, Feb. 19, 11:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream