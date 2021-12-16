Ohio State men's basketball game against Kentucky canceled due to COVID cases among Buckeyes

Sources tell 10TV's Dave Holmes multiple players with the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men's basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes team.

Breaking: Ohio State Basketball is dealing with a COVID outbreak and Saturday's game against Kentucky is canceled. Ohio State will NOT make the trip to Las Vegas. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) December 16, 2021

The No. 15 Buckeyes were set to travel to Las Vegas to play the No. 21 Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic.

The matchup with Kentucky will not be rescheduled.

Team activities have also been shut down.

Ohio State is currently 8-2 with a four-game winning streak, including a comeback victory against previously No. 1 ranked Duke.