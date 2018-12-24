Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

This is Liddell’s first player of the week honors of his career.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward E.J. Liddell has been named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after leading Ohio State to a pair of victories last week.

The junior averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 63.6% from the floor in wins over Towson and No. 22 Wisconsin. He was also 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Against Towson, Liddell scored 15 points on 8-of-8 from the free throw line and had three assists.

Liddell led the Buckeyes with a game-high 28 points on a career-best 11-of-16 shooting against Wisconsin. He was also just one rebound away from a double-double, finishing with nine boards, four assists and two blocks.

This season, Liddell has scored 20 or more points five times and has three or more assists in six of the 10 games.

He is among the league leaders in points per game at 20.6 and is third in the country in free throws attempted at 75.

This is the first Player of the Week honor for Liddell. He shares this week’s honor with Purdue’s Trevion Williams.

Ohio State has had just one player of the week honoree each of the last three seasons: Kaleb Wesson on 12/24/18, Kaleb Wesson on 11/18/19 and Duane Washington Jr. on 2/22/21.