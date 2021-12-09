x
Young, Ahrens lead No. 21 Ohio State past Towson 85-74

No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74.
Credit: AP
Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, left, shoots over Towson's Nicolas Timberlake during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74.

E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws and scored 15 points for Ohio State, and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week. 

It was a strong shooting night all around for Ohio State, which shot 57.4% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line. 

Young went 6 of 7 from the field and Key was 5 for 6. Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson.

