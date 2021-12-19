Ohio State men's basketball game against UT Martin canceled due to COVID concerns

This is the second men's basketball game to have been canceled this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University men's basketball game against Tennessee Martin on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeyes team.

According to a release sent by Ohio State's Department of Athletics Sunday, the match between the Buckeyes and the Skyhawks will not be rescheduled.

The Ohio State University men’s basketball’s home game vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 21 has been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeye basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.



Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded, according to the release.

This is the second men's basketball game to have been canceled. The match between Ohio State and the Kentucky Wildcats was canceled after sources say multiple Buckeyes players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Team-related activities will remain suspended as players and staff will continue to be tested.

Ohio State is currently 8-2 for the current season.