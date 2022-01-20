Ohio State men’s basketball game vs. Nebraska rescheduled for March 1

This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams as Ohio State won 87-79 in overtime in Lincoln on Jan. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday the Ohio State and Nebraska game that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for March 1.

Tip off for the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers is set for 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center with the game airing on the Big Ten Network.

The game was slated for Jan. 22 but was delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Nebraska program.

This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams as Ohio State won 87-79 in overtime in Lincoln on Jan. 2.

Earlier this season, the Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program.