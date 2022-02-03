Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell named Karl Malone Award finalist

The Buckeye is one of 10 finalists for the award that recognizes the top power forward in the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell has been named one of the 10 finalists for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

This season, Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.8 assists per game.

He is the only player in the country this year with an average of 19.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg and 2.5 apg. Only two players over the last 26 years have averaged those numbers for a full season: Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) in 1996-97 and Jason Thompson (Rider) in 2007-08.

Liddell has been in double-figures in every game and has posted eight 20-point games this season. He has a streak of 29 consecutive games of 10 or more points dating back to last year.

During Ohio State’s game against Minnesota on Jan. 27, Liddell became the 60th Buckeye to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Liddell has also been listed on a number of midseason watch lists including Sporting News Midseason All-America third team, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, Lute Olson Midseason Watch List and College Hoops Today Midseason All-American second team.

The watch list of 10 players will be narrowed down to five in late February. The finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March where a winner will be selected.

The winner will be announced on a to be determined date.