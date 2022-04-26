Kirk Herbstreit stepping back from NFL draft coverage after blood clot diagnosis

Herbstreit said in a Twitter video on Monday that doctors recently found a blood clot in his system.

LAS VEGAS — ESPN College GameDay Analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit will not be taking part in this year's NFL draft coverage due to a health issue.

He added he feels "good," but has decided to take a step back from this year's draft coverage out of an "abundance of caution."

Herbstreit said in part, "Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching. Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year."

Originally from Centerville, Herbstreit served as quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1989-92. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a degree in business administration and went on to be hailed as one of the "Most Powerful Media Personalities in Sports" by Sporting News magazine, among other accomplishments.

You can watch the full video below: