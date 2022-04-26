The Wilds announces 2022 reopening date, new park experiences

The Wilds houses more than 30 rare and endangered species from around the world, providing them with roughly 10,000 acres of open pastures to roam.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Wilds reopens this weekend for the 2022 season.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, the safari park says guests can once again enjoy all it has to offer, including wildlife tours, zipline and horseback rides.

The Wilds houses more than 30 rare and endangered species from around the world, providing them with roughly 10,000 acres of open pastures to roam.

In a release, the park said it has welcomed several newborns since closing for the winter season back in October. Guests are now invited to meet the four takin kids, eight Pere David’s deer fawns, a greater one-horned rhino calf, two southern white rhino calves and a Masai giraffe calf. The park is also offering a new birding experience.

The park’s overnight accommodations will also reopen for guests interested in staying the weekend. You can learn more about cabin rentals here.