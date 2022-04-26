Classroom Hero: Liberty Union’s Chris Turner supports students both in and out of the classroom

10TV teamed up with the Ohio Education Association and 97.1 The Fan to honor these heroes making a difference in the lives of children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Turner admits he’s in a unique position in education. Unlike most teachers who only get to spend one school year with each student, he often spends four years with his.

That’s just one of the perks of being a vocational agriculture teacher in the Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools.

“That’s what I really like doing the most is developing that one-on-one relationship and seeing each one of my kids be successful in their own way,” he said.

Turner has been with the Liberty Union since 2009. He’s not only a teacher but he’s also an FFA advisor. It’s in that role he has helped to shape the education journey of Alee Brunty.

He describes getting her out of her shyness bubble to the point where she became FFA president. And that’s just one of the reasons Brunty’s mom nominated Turner as a Classroom Hero.

“He takes extra time to get to know your kiddo and make them feel special, and he sees them for who they are,” Cortni Brunty said. “He wants them to be the best at whatever their ability is, no matter what their ability is, he wants them to be the best and make the best of the situation.”

Turner says his goal is to prepare his students for life after high school by developing their leadership skills and giving them hands-on experience. He says he’s blessed to be surrounded by good people and stood students.

And he’s quick to share this spotlight on education with others.