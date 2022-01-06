x
Indiana shuts down No. 13 Ohio State 67-51

Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41.
Credit: AP
Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) blocks a shot-attempt by Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State.

Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers, who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points and E.J. Liddell scored 11.

Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41. The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

