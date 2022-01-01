Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa out after 6 seasons

Studrawa has been with the Buckeyes since 2016.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football has decided to part ways with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, according to the school.

During his time in Columbus, Studwara coached a pair of Rimington Trophy winners in Pat Elflein and Billy Price and multiple first-team All-Americans.

Before coming to Ohio State, Studwara coached at Maryland for two seasons. He also worked at LSU for seven seasons, winning a national championship in 2007.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio, Studwara attended St. Wendelin High School and played collegiately at Bowling Green between 1984-87.

After his playing career, he coached throughout the state including a year at Ohio State as a graduate assistant under John Cooper.

According to Football Scoop , current UCLA offensive coordinator and line coach Justin Frye is a potential candidate to replace Studwara. Fyre previously worked with head coach Ryan Day at Temple and Boston College.

Studwara is the second member of the Buckeyes' 2021 coaching staff who will not return in 2022.