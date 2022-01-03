Ohio State guard Malaki Branham named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Branham's 35 points are the most by an Ohio State freshman in a Big Ten game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State guard Malaki Branham was named the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Branham scored a season-high 35 points in an overtime win over Nebraska in the Buckeyes' first game in just over three weeks.

The Columbus native was 13-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-10 from long range. He also tied a season-high with six rebounds with two assists.

Branham's 35 points are the most by an Ohio State freshman in a Big Ten game and second only to Jared Sullinger who scored 40 against IUPUI as a freshman in 2010.

His total also ties Keita Bates-Diop for the most by any Buckeye in a Big Ten game since 2000.

Branham's six three-pointers tie a school freshman record for most in a single game. He entered the game against the Cornhuskers 5-of-15 from long range on the season.

His 13 field goals are tied for the second-most by a freshman in a game in the program's history.

His 35 points are also tied for the second-most in a game by a freshman in the country this season.

Branham is the first Buckeye to earn the conference's freshman of the week honors since D.J. Carton in Dec. 2019.

Carton scored a team-high 15 points, making 5-of-6 shots vs. Kentucky and also had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds versus Southeast Missouri State.