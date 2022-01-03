Ohio State guard Malaki Branham named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State guard Malaki Branham was named the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Branham scored a season-high 35 points in an overtime win over Nebraska in the Buckeyes' first game in just over three weeks.
The Columbus native was 13-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-10 from long range. He also tied a season-high with six rebounds with two assists.
Branham's 35 points are the most by an Ohio State freshman in a Big Ten game and second only to Jared Sullinger who scored 40 against IUPUI as a freshman in 2010.
His total also ties Keita Bates-Diop for the most by any Buckeye in a Big Ten game since 2000.
Branham's six three-pointers tie a school freshman record for most in a single game. He entered the game against the Cornhuskers 5-of-15 from long range on the season.
His 13 field goals are tied for the second-most by a freshman in a game in the program's history.
His 35 points are also tied for the second-most in a game by a freshman in the country this season.
Branham is the first Buckeye to earn the conference's freshman of the week honors since D.J. Carton in Dec. 2019.
Carton scored a team-high 15 points, making 5-of-6 shots vs. Kentucky and also had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds versus Southeast Missouri State.
Ohio State will play at Indiana on Thursday before returning home to host Northwestern on Sunday.