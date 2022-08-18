Ohio University to name football field after longtime coach Frank Solich

The field will carry the name Frank Solich Field beginning with the first home game against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3.

ATHENS, Ohio — The field at Peden Stadium will be renamed after longtime Ohio University football coach Frank Solich.

The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the decision, according to a news release from the school.

“Coach Frank Solich has left a lasting legacy at Ohio University, impacting hundreds of student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and Bobcats across the globe,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “He brought sustained success to our football program and raised the national profile of our University. We are honored to recognize these accomplishments by naming our field, Frank Solich Field.”

Solich coached the Bobcats from 2005 to 2021 where he complied a record of 115-82. The team made 11 bowl appearances, winning five, and were the Mid-American Conference East champions in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016.

The university said numerous donors have come together to honor Solich’s legacy by making philanthropic commitments that meet the requirements of The Ohio University Foundation’s naming policy since Solich’s retirement in 2021.

“Through his leadership and sustained success, Coach Solich has transformed not only the football program, but our relationship with supporters of the program,” Nico Karagosian, vice president for University Advancement and president and CEO of the Foundation said. "Several donors contributed funds to honor Coach Solich’s legacy since his retirement, and we believe naming the field is a great way to honor him.”

The field will carry the name Frank Solich Field beginning with the first home game against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3.