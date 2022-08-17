High school football team in Perry County set to open season at new stadium

Crooksville is unveiling a new stadium on Friday after playing all of their games on the road last year.

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — To say that last season's Crooksville varsity football season was challenging is an understatement.

Not only did the team play all of its games on the road, but it also didn't win a single game going 0-9.

The struggles began before the season started.

A power pole fell last year, cutting off electricity to Village Park where the team played.

The school didn't own the field so legally it couldn't make the repairs.

After negotiations failed to buy Village Park, the school district decided it was time to build a new stadium on school property.

Seventy-five years of football at Village Park, home to two state championship football teams, was over.

A new tradition began on Wednesday as the school unveiled its new state-of-the-art stadium.

The grass field is now turf. The team no longer changes in a pool room, and now has its own locker room.

There's a new press box, new lighting and a whole new outlook on football.

"We're freshmen, we get to play our whole entire career on this super nice field. It's just amazing," said Parker Addington, a freshman quarterback on the junior varsity team.

The school broke ground last March and with the help of a state grant, it was able to pay for the multi-million dollar field that also includes a new weight room, room for two additional classrooms and a new running track.

"It's just a game changer for our small Appalachian community," said Alea Barker, who wrote the grant for the project.

Essentially, Crooksville has gone from one of the worst stadiums in the Muskingum Valley League to the best.

"Yes, that's one way to put it," said Superintendent Kevin Smith.

Varsity football coach Gage Lotozo said getting his kids to focus on game day may be a challenge when they run out on a field they've never played on before.

"I'm a little nervous to try to keep them calm. They've never played in an environment like this," Lotozo said.

Crooksville opens the season at home Friday night and no matter what the score is on its new scoreboard, this community is already a winner for what it's accomplished.