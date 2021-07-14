Ohio University head football coach Frank Solich steps down after 16 seasons

In a statement, Solich said he is stepping away to focus on his health.

ATHENS, Ohio — Frank Solich is stepping down as Ohio University's head football coach after leading the Bobcats for 16 seasons, the university announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Solich said he is stepping away to focus on his health.

“After 55 years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” said Solich, a former Home Depot National Coach of the Year (1999) and MAC Coach of the Year (2016). “I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”

Solich led the Bobcats to 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.

Solich owns a career coaching record of 173-101. His 173 overall wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS head coaches. He is the winningest head coach in Mid-American Conference history with 115 overall victories.

“We are so grateful for all that Coach Solich has given to Ohio University and, especially, to our football program,” Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said. “He has elevated our program to incredible heights and his legacy rests not only in the on-the-field accomplishments, but also in the lives of hundreds of Bobcats who learned about football — and life — from Coach. I am excited that he has agreed to serve as a close advisor to me and as a resource to our students, coaches and staff. We look forward to opportunities in the coming year to show our appreciation for Coach Solich and to celebrate his legacy.”

Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach and has agreed to a four-year contract, the university said.