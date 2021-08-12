Wilson, Petit-Frere and Ruggles named first-team All-Americans

FWAA selects Garrett Wilson and Nicholas Petit-Frere and Noah Ruggles named to ESPN team.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere were honored with first-team All-American honors on Friday.

Wilson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and also by The Athletic.

The junior caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports placed Petit-Frere on their first-teams.

Petit-Frere was part of an offensive line that is one of the nation's best with the Buckeyes No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Ruggles was named a first-team All-American by ESPN after leading the nation in kick scoring with 122 points, good for third overall.

He was 18-of-19 in field goals and was perfect on all 68 extra point attempts.