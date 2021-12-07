Ohio State hires Jim Knowles as new defensive coordinator

Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Oklahoma State's current defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has accepted an offer to lead the Buckeye defense.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As expected, changes are coming to the Ohio State defensive coaching staff next football season.

Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Oklahoma State's current defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has accepted an offer to lead the Buckeye defense.

Knowles has been with the Cowboys since 2018. He will join the Buckeyes on Jan. 2.

"What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl," Day said in a statement. "To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.

The Ohio State defense struggled at times during the 2021 season. Current defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was stripped of his play-calling duties after the Buckeyes' loss to Oregon early in the season.