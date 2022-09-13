WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, C.J. Stroud discuss Toledo game

The No. 3 Buckeyes host the Rockets Saturday at the 'Shoe. Kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes' five-game homestand to open the 2022 season continues this weekend with a matchup against the Toledo Rockets.

Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

OHIO STATE VS. TOLEDO: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quick Hitters

Both teams are 2-0 on the young season with Ohio State having surrendered just 22 points in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.

Toledo has allowed just 10 points in routs over Long Island and UMass.

Ohio State, in this Ohio Stadium 100 celebration year, has never lost to an Ohio team in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are 46-0-1 in Ohio Stadium vs. other Ohio schools.

The C.J. Stroud + Ryan Day Connection

Quarterback C.J. Stroud finished 16-of-24 for 351 yards and four touchdown last Saturday.

It was the 10th 300-yard game for Stroud in 14 career starts.

Since 2017, Ryan Day-coached quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more yards 39 times.

Only Alabama (40) has more 300-yard games.

The Buckeyes are 35-4 in those 39 games.

Scouting Toledo

QB Dequan Finn

Quarterback Dequan Finn has been the Rockets’ top passing and rushing threat in the first two weeks. He’s 33-of-54 for 393 yards through the air with three TDs and is also the team’s leading rusher with 138 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Finn accounts for over 62 percent of Toledo’s total offensive yardage, as he’s averaging 265.5 yards per game.

Twenty-one of Finn’s 33 completions have gone to either DeMeer Blankumsee (13 rec., 88 yds.) or Jerjuan Newton (eight receptions, 160 yds., one TD).

On Defense