Buckeyes stay at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes defeated Arkansas State 45-12. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards and became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in Sunday’s poll, while Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. Ohio State also received one first-place vote.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Michigan State (11).
Ohio State plays its third-straight home game against Toledo on Saturday.
AP Top 25 (Sept. 11, 2022)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2
2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1
3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4
5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7
7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10
8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11
9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20
10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16
11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14
12. BYU 2-0 880 21
13. Miami 2-0 772 15
14. Utah 1-1 673 13
15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24
16. NC State 2-0 623 18
17. Baylor 1-1 562 9
18. Florida 1-1 484 12
19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23
20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22
21. Texas 1-1 276 -
22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -
23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17
24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6
25. Oregon 1-1 89 -
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.