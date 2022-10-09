Buckeyes stay at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Arkansas State

Ohio State plays its third-straight home game against Toledo on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Arkansas State 45-12. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards and became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career.

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in Sunday’s poll, while Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. Ohio State also received one first-place vote.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Michigan State (11).

AP Top 25 (Sept. 11, 2022)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2

2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1

3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4

5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5

6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7

7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10

8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11

9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20

10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16

11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14

12. BYU 2-0 880 21

13. Miami 2-0 772 15

14. Utah 1-1 673 13

15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24

16. NC State 2-0 623 18

17. Baylor 1-1 562 9

18. Florida 1-1 484 12

19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23

20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22

21. Texas 1-1 276 -

22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -

23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17

24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6

25. Oregon 1-1 89 -