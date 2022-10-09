x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Buckeyes stay at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Arkansas State

Ohio State plays its third-straight home game against Toledo on Saturday.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Arkansas State 45-12. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards and became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career. 

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in Sunday’s poll, while Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. Ohio State also received one first-place vote. 

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Michigan State (11).

Ohio State plays its third-straight home game against Toledo on Saturday.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 11, 2022)

                          Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (53)    2-0    1561    2

2. Alabama (9)    2-0    1496    1

3. Ohio St. (1)    2-0    1475    3

4. Michigan    2-0    1359    4

5. Clemson    2-0    1285    5

6. Oklahoma    2-0    1209    7

7. Southern Cal    2-0    1139    10

8. Oklahoma St.    2-0    1004    11

9. Kentucky    2-0    992    20

10. Arkansas    2-0    938    16

11. Michigan St.    2-0    902    14

12. BYU    2-0    880    21

13. Miami    2-0    772    15

14. Utah    1-1    673    13

15. Tennessee    2-0    658    24

16. NC State    2-0    623    18

17. Baylor    1-1    562    9

18. Florida    1-1    484    12

19. Wake Forest    2-0    449    23

20. Mississippi    2-0    411    22

21. Texas    1-1    276    -

22. Penn St.    2-0    271    -

23. Pittsburgh    1-1    160    17

24. Texas A&M    1-1    145    6

25. Oregon    1-1    89    -

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out