Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his performance against Arkansas State, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named one of the Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Players of the Week.

The sophomore caught a career-best seven passes for 184 yards (averaging 26.3 yards per reception) and three touchdowns against the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Harrison Jr. became the second wideout in school history to catch three touchdown passes in multiple career games. His first three-touchdown game came last season in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

The other player to accomplish that feat was Joey Galloway in 1993 against Michigan State and 1994 against Purdue.

Harrison Jr. caught four of his passes in the first half for 137 yards and two scores (both from 42 yards) before adding a 30-yard catch for a score in the third quarter.

This season, Harrison Jr. has 12 catches for 240 yards with those three touchdowns. He’s currently second in the Big Ten in touchdown receptions, third in receiving yards and eighth in receptions.

This is Harrison Jr.’s first career Offensive Player of the Week award. He shares the award with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.