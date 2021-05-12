No. 6 Ohio State to face No. 11 Utah in Rose Bowl

The Buckeyes and Utes will be meeting for only the second time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be making the school's 16th appearance in the Rose Bowl and will face Utah.

The No. 6 Buckeyes are returning to Pasadena as the highest-ranked Big Ten Conference team behind No.2 Michigan, who is in the College Football Playoff.

The Rose Bowl will be the second meeting between the two schools as Ohio State defeated Utah 64-6 back in 1986 at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are looking to finish the season with a bowl victory after losing to the Wolverines and missing the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2017.

Ohio State opened the season with a win over Minnesota before losing to Oregon in the team's home opener. After that loss, the Buckeyes won nine straight before dropping the regular-season finale.

The No. 11 Utes are coming in with a 10-3 record and winning the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.

After starting the year 1-2, Utah has won nine out of 10 games, including six in a row. In that win streak is two victories over the same Oregon team that beat Ohio State.

In the previous 15 trips to the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes are 8-7 including a three-game winning streak. The most recent win came in 2019 when they defeated Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer's final game.

The game will be the first Rose Bowl for Utah in the school's history.