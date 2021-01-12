Ohio State finishes at No. 6 in final College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes will find out their bowl game destination and opponent Sunday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State finished the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings announced on Sunday.

The Buckeyes were idle during the final weekend after losing to Michigan and missing out on the Big Ten Championship Game.

The playoff semifinals will feature No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Ohio State will face Pac-12 champions Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Final Standings)