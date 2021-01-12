x
Ohio State finishes at No. 6 in final College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes will find out their bowl game destination and opponent Sunday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State finished the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings announced on Sunday.

The Buckeyes were idle during the final weekend after losing to Michigan and missing out on the Big Ten Championship Game.

The playoff semifinals will feature No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Ohio State will face Pac-12 champions Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Final Standings)

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

