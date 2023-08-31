What to know before heading to Ohio Stadium this football season

While most of the procedures are the same when it comes to attending an Ohio State football game, there are a few changes for fans to note.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Buckeye fans head back to Ohio Stadium for games this football season, there are a few important changes to note.

While most of the procedures are the same when it comes to attending an Ohio State football game, there is anticipated construction along Cannon Drive that may impact some fans and the flow of traffic.

There is also a new public address announcer — Tom Snyder. Snyder was chosen from a pool of over 100 applicants and was one of seven finalists who went through an audition.

Snyder is replacing Bob Kennedy, who was the public announcer at Ohio Stadium for the past 20 seasons and passed away earlier this year.

Along with hearing someone new, fans will also see something new in the stadium. Fans who leave their seats for a quick break or a bite to eat are now able to keep watching the game with 17 new 55-inch televisions at the A deck concourse area.

Parking

High Street to Woodruff Avenue is the preferred route to get to permit lots on the east side of the stadium. These lots include East Stadium lot and the Tuttle and Northwest garages.

Fans attending a game who do not have parking permits are asked to park in the following areas: Buckeye Lots, West Campus or High Street garages.

It's important to note that all parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. Garages and lots open at 5 a.m. and cost between $25 and $30. All parking is cashless. Those with parking permits can access their passes via their Ohio State Buckeyes account alongside game tickets.

Those parking near the stadium in football parking should expect a wait time of 60 to 90 minutes post-game.

Additionally, bicyclists can park their bikes in the corral on the north side of Woody Hayes Drive near the bridge for the 2023 season. For maps and directions to any of the garages, click here.

A complimentary guest shuttle will take fans from the Mount Hall loop located on west campus near Lane Avenue and Carmack Road to Coffey Road Park, near the edge of the Woody Hayes Bridge. Fans can walk across the bridge toward the stadium. The shuttle runs from six hours prior to the game until one hour after the game ends.

Road changes

Currently, Cannon Drive is closed at John Herrick Drive, meaning that there will be no northbound traffic past Lincoln and Morrill towers to the West Stadium and South Fieldhouse parking lots. Those planning on parking in either of those lots is asked to arrive via Woody Hayes Drive at the north end of Ohio Stadium.

View the full impacts of the construction project here.

Olentangy River Trail Re-route: On home game weekends, the Olentangy Trail will be rerouted east around Ohio Stadium to Tuttle Park Place. The adjustments will be in place from Friday morning to Sunday morning.

Tickets

Select tickets for single games can be purchased here. Tickets start as low as $41 and vary depending on opponents and zones.

Verifies resale tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets from Ticketmaster or the Ohio State Buckeyes app to protect themselves against possible fraud.

All game day tickets will be issued digitally to fans' phones.

If purchasing a ticket at Ohio Stadium, the Gate 5 ticket office will open three hours prior to kickoff before each home game. Fans can no longer purchase tickets at the North Rotunda entrance.

Safety procedures

Metal detectors will be in place at entry gates to the stadium.

There is also a "no bag policy" in place. Small bags, no larger than 5x8x1 inches will be permitted. Guests who have medical or childcare needs will be permitted to carry one bag no larger than 14x14x14 into the stadium through either of the two entrances: Band Center (between gates 10 and 12) or the Press Entrance (between Huntington Club and Gate 23).

Game day timeline

Each home game will follow the following standard timeline:

5 a.m. – Parking lots open

Four hours prior to kickoff – Skull Session doors open at St. John Arena

Three hours prior to kickoff – FanFest Opens on the St. John Arena south lawn

Three hours prior to kickoff – Ticket Office opens near Gate 5 on the NW corner of Ohio Stadium

Two hours prior to kickoff – Ohio Stadium gates open and Skull Session begins

20-minutes prior to kickoff – TBDBITL’s ramp entrance

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has set the themes for the six Buckeye home games for the upcoming 2023 football season.

Below is the full 2023 home schedule with the theme for each game:

Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State - Alumni Band and Faculty & Staff Appreciation

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky - Scarlet & Gray and Buckeye Care

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland - Homecoming and Hall of Fame

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State - Scarlet the 'Shoe

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State - Military Appreciation

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota - Senior Day

Full game schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana (3:30 p.m.; CBS)

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State (noon; BTN)

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)