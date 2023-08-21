Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks as anticipation builds to name starting QB

Either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will get the full focus of quarterback whisperer Ryan Day and be surrounded by a flashy array of offensive weapons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is speaking on Monday, where the Buckeyes are less than two weeks ahead of the season opener against Indiana.

Anticipation is building up among fans as they wait to hear who will be the starting quarterback on Sept. 2. Either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will get the full focus of quarterback whisperer Ryan Day and be surrounded by a flashy array of offensive weapons.

This past weekend, Ohio State announced its three team captains for the season.

Through a player vote, the Buckeyes chose wide receiver Xavier Johnson, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tight end Cade Stover as captains.

This will be Johnson’s first time as captain, while Stover and Eichenberg now represent the 16th and 17th two-time captains in school history.

In his fifth year with the program, Ohio State has awarded wide receiver Xavier Johnson the Block O jersey. He is now the fourth Buckeye in the football program’s history to have ever received it.

