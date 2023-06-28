Scarlet the 'Shoe among 6 themes for Ohio State's 2023 home games

The first home game for the Buckeyes, Sept. 9 against Youngstown State, will be Alumni Band and Faculty & Staff Appreciation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has set the themes for the six Buckeye home games for the upcoming 2023 football season.

The first home game for the Buckeyes, Sept. 9 against Youngstown State, will be Alumni Band and Faculty & Staff Appreciation.

Other themes include Military Appreciation for the Nov. 11 home game against Michigan State and Senior Day the following week against Minnesota.

Perhaps the most exciting theme is Scarlet the 'Shoe on Oct. 21 against Penn State. During the 2021 season, Ohio State asked fans to "Scarlet the 'Shoe" by wearing nothing but scarlet. Players dawned all scarlet uniforms with the traditional gray helmet. That 2021 game was also against Penn State.

Below is the full 2023 home schedule with the theme for each game:

Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State - Alumni Band and Faculty & Staff Appreciation

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky - Scarlet & Gray and Buckeye Care

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland - Homecoming and Hall of Fame

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State - Scarlet the 'Shoe

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State - Military Appreciation

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota - Senior Day

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV