WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State bye week

The Buckeyes will have an extra week to prepare for the Hoosiers on Oct. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has wrapped up the first half of the season and have a bye week before they head to Indiana on Oct. 23 for a night game.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Watch this week's press conference:

Buckeyes at the Break

Through six games, Ohio State is currently ranked sixth in the AP and Coaches poll with a 6-1 record and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes started the year with a rare mid-week conference game against Minnesota. C.J. Stroud got his first start as quarterback, leading Ohio State to a 45-31 win.

The lone loss for the Buckeyes came back the following week in the team's home opener against Oregon, 35-28.

Ohio State rebounded with non-conference wins over Tulsa and Akron before a pair of wins at Rutgers and in Columbus over Maryland. In those wins, the Buckeyes have been averaging 54.5 points a game.

In five games, Stroud has thrown for 1,699 yards and 18 touchdowns. His top targets have been Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who account for 13 of those passing touchdowns.

Olave has 30 catches for 494 yards and seven touchdowns while Wilson leads with 31 catches for 546 yards and six touchdowns.

Out of the backfield, freshman TreVeyon Henderson has been a breakout start rushing for 605 yards with nine touchdowns with seven receptions for 154 yards and two more scores.

On the defensive side, Ronnie Hickman leads the team with 50 tackles while Tyleik Williams and Haskell Garrett are the top sack guys with four and 3.5 respectively.