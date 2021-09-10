Ohio State up one spot to No. 6 in AP Poll after win over Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (2), Penn State (7), Michigan (8) and Michigan State (10).
Ohio State is off this coming weekend and returns to the field at Indiana on Oct. 23.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 10, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2
2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3
3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5
4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1
6. Ohio State 5-1 1157 7
7. Penn State 5-1 1147 4
8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9
9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8
10. Michigan State 6-0 992 11
11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 830 12
13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17
14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19
17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13
18. Arizona State 5-1 428 22
19. BYU 5-1 421 10
20. Florida 4-2 397 20
21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -
22. NC State 4-1 265 23
23. SMU 6-0 225 24
24. San Diego State 5-0 176 25
25. Texas 4-2 108 21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1.