Ohio State Football

Ohio State up one spot to No. 6 in AP Poll after win over Maryland

The Buckeyes are going into the bye week before going on the road against Indiana on Oct. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

 The Buckeyes are coming off a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (2), Penn State (7), Michigan (8) and Michigan State (10).

Ohio State is off this coming weekend and returns to the field at Indiana on Oct. 23.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 10, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (62)    6-0    1550    2

2. Iowa    6-0    1476    3

3. Cincinnati    5-0    1407    5

4. Oklahoma    6-0    1336    6

5. Alabama    5-1    1286    1

6. Ohio State    5-1    1157    7

7. Penn State    5-1    1147    4

8. Michigan    6-0    1139    9

9. Oregon    4-1    1057    8

10. Michigan State    6-0    992    11

11. Kentucky    6-0    918    16

12. Oklahoma State   5-0    830    12

13. Mississippi    4-1    779    17

14. Notre Dame    5-1    732    14

15. Coastal Carolina    6-0    712    15

16. Wake Forest    6-0    526    19

17. Arkansas    4-2    470    13

18. Arizona State    5-1    428    22

19. BYU    5-1    421    10

20. Florida    4-2    397    20

21. Texas A&M    4-2    348    -

22. NC State    4-1    265    23

23. SMU    6-0    225    24

24. San Diego State    5-0    176    25

25. Texas    4-2    108    21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1.

