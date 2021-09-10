Ohio State up one spot to No. 6 in AP Poll after win over Maryland

The Buckeyes are going into the bye week before going on the road against Indiana on Oct. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (2), Penn State (7), Michigan (8) and Michigan State (10).

AP Top 25 (Oct. 10, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1

6. Ohio State 5-1 1157 7

7. Penn State 5-1 1147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8

10. Michigan State 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma State 5-0 830 12

13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17

14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19

17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13

18. Arizona State 5-1 428 22

19. BYU 5-1 421 10

20. Florida 4-2 397 20

21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -

22. NC State 4-1 265 23

23. SMU 6-0 225 24

24. San Diego State 5-0 176 25

25. Texas 4-2 108 21