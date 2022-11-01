Ohio State hires UCLA's Justin Frye as next offensive line coach

Frye spent the last four seasons with the Bruins including the last three as the team's offensive coordinator.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has announced Justin Frye as the program's new offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense on Tuesday.

Frye, who has spent the last four seasons at UCLA under Chip Kelly, played for five seasons at Indiana from 2002-06 before becoming a graduate assistant with the Hoosiers for one season.

After working under Urban Meyer at Florida as a graduate assistant for two years, Frye landed his first job as the offensive line coach at Temple in 2011.

In 2012, Frye and Day would work together for the first time as Day was brought in as the Owls’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The two would both move over to Boston College before Day left following the 2014 season to work in the NFL. Frye stayed with the Eagles for five seasons before joining the Bruins in 2018.

After coaching UCLA’s offensive line for one season, he was then promoted offensive coordinator which he held for three years.

The Bruins had one of the top rushing offenses the past two seasons.

In 2021, UCLA ranked 14th nationally with an average of 215.1 rushing yards per game and in 2020 they averaged 230.6 yards per game to rank 12th nationally.

Additionally, in 2021, UCLA led the Pac-12 in scoring (36.5 ppg; 12th nationally) and was second in total offense with an average of 441.2 yards per game (30th).

“I am thrilled to welcome Justin, his wife, Lauren, and their family to Ohio State and the football program,” Day said. “Justin and I have worked on the same staffs together and I’ve seen first-hand how good he is at developing his players as well as building personal connections with them. I believe he’ll do great things here to enhance his room and our offense as a whole.”

The Indiana native is taking over for Greg Studrawa, who was let go by the Buckeyes last week. Studrawa spent six seasons with Ohio State.